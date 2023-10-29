South Africa: Police Probe Culpable Homicide Following a Fatal Vehicle Crash in Levubu

press release

Police at Levubu in Vhembe District are investigating a case of culpable homicide following a collision involving two motor vehicles along the Levubu road next to Harnish farm during the early hours of Saturday, 28 October at about 01:00.

Two people including a well-known radio personality perished during the horrific crash. According to the information at this stage, the driver of the VW polo lost control of the vehicle causing him to collide with a VW Amorok bakkie. Both male drivers were travelling alone and sustained multiple injuries.

The driver of the bakkie identified as Mr Sauer L from Makhado was transported to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the driver of the sedan identified as Mr Mabasa who was working as a presenter at Munghana Lonene SABC Radio, was declared dead on the scene.

Police have opened a case of culpable homicide and investigation are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.