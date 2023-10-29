South Africa: Police in Tubatse Investigate Inquest Case After a Man (55) Found Burnt in His House

28 October 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 55-year-old man, identified by his family as Joseph Seroale, was found burnt at his residence in Praktiseer Shushumela, Tubatse policing area under Sekhukhune District, on Saturday, 28 October 2023 at around 05:45.

Reportedly, the Police together with the Emergency Services were notified about the incident and found the victim burnt inside his house.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the moment. A case of Inquest is under Police investigations.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe is saddened by this incident and instructed the police to fast-track investigation and unearth the cause surrounding the fire that led to his demise.

