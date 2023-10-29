Kenya: Jasco Partners With Freshworks to Help Businesses Automate Work

Nairobi — Software solutions and telecommunications provider Jasco Communications has partnered with American IT firm Freshworks to roll out cloud-based solutions aimed at making work easier for organisations.

The solutions include a unified communications software that helps organisations to easily manage vast amounts of feedback they receive from their customers either through voice calls or social media messages.

The solution, dubbed FreshDesk, integrates feedback from various digital channels be it Facebook, websites or WhatsApp onto one software to enable companies respond quickly to queries.

"Today, organizations are faced with vastly fragmented communication solutions. There are so many different channels delivered by various solutions on multiple platforms, from mobile and desk phones to video, email and a host of other systems. Integrating these systems for ease of use and improved productivity can prove to be a significant challenge," noted Pat Muthui, Chair, Jasco Communications Ltd.

The chatbots can be programmed to the needs of various industries.

If it is for an insurance company for instance, it can be programmed to respond in an insurance language, if it is for banks, it can be programmed to understand financial jargon such as what an overdrawn account is.

"You can get onto WhatsApp, text your bank account number to check your account balance and it will automatically respond, after entering some security features such as your pin, biometrics or other information to authenticate that it is you. You can also get a bank statement, and the amount you qualify for as loan," noted Mr Muthui.

The chatbot solution can respond automatically to a customer's query, and if it gets to a point where it is not able, it is directed to a real agent, who can pick it up from there.

The bot is also trained to respond to most frequently asked questions so that on weekends or public holidays, when people are not working, and maybe a customer has a complaint or request, the bot can respond.

Another solution, Freshservice, helps to modernize service management, streamline processes across departments and plan and implement projects easily.

Meanwhile, the Freshmarketer can do automated marketing, where for instance if the company is a mobile phone dealer, the bot can send photos and descriptions of the available models when a client makes a request on WhatsApp.

Yet another solution, Freshsales suite, helps to improve seller effectiveness, as it leverages artificial intelligence to predict how a customer might behave based on their previous patterns.

"With advanced reporting and analytics, organisations can gain valuable insights into their customers and sales performance, and make data-driven decisions to optimize their business," noted Tony Savala, CEO, Jasco Communications Ltd.

The cloud solutions could help organisations to save on the cost of buying servers and other hardware, since the solutions can be accessed remotely on a URL.

"Cloud solutions are the future. You can work from anywhere as long as you are able to log in, unlike other solutions where the servers have to be in your office, with proper ventilation and electricity, and once you are out of the office, you cannot access them," noted Glorious Musangi, senior systems engineer, Jasco Communications.

Being cloud-based solutions, the firm has also partnered with cyber security affiliate Tai Soc to ensure that client's data is safe.

The solutions can be accessed on subscription basis and come with a 14-day free trial period, for customers to familiarize themselves with the products first before making a decision.

"Things change, businesses change, therefore it is easier for us to give customers products on subscription basis, today if you want to have two users, you pay for two users, after a period of say 6 months or one year and you feel like you want to add more, you add, if you want to reduce, you reduce, but you pay as you use," noted Bonface Kiogora, Head of Business Development, Jasco Communications.