South Africa: Klerksdorp Duo to Appear in Court for House Robbery

29 October 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
Two suspects, a male and a female aged 34 and 36, are expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates' Court on Monday, 30 October 2023, in connection with a house robbery. The suspects' court appearance emanated from their arrests in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, 26 October 2023, by Visible Policing members while conducting patrols. That after the police noticed two suspicious vehicles; a white Mercedes Benz and a silver Volkswagen T-Rock, parked close to each other in Joubert Street, Freemanville, close to the N12 road in Klerksdorp. The members observed the vehicles and requested back-up.

The members approached the two vehicles and one suspect ran away. Whilst busy questioning the male and female sitting inside the Volkswagen, a radio message was received for the police to be on the look-out for a Mercedes Benz vehicle that was stolen during an alleged house robbery. The members upon realising that the Mercedes Benz matches the description given, immediately arrested the duo. Inside the vehicle, the police found money and cellular phones, believed to have been robbed during the house robbery.

Initial investigation indicated that a family consisting of a 27-year-old daughter and her parents were sleeping in their house in Pekan Street in Meiringspark, Klerksdorp at about 02:00. The daughter was woken up by two balaclavas wearing suspects who threatened her with firearms and demanded money from her. The third armed suspect joined the pair and the victim was then taken to her parent's room where they were all tied up. The suspects searched through the house and robbed the victims of their cellular phones, money and a laptop. The father managed to untie himself and fled through a window. He ran to neighbours for help. The suspects, after realising that the father escaped, fled from the scene with the family's white Mercedes Benz.

The Provincial Police Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, congratulated Visible Policing members for their attentiveness and diligence in making sure that criminals such as these ones are put behind bars.

