South Africa: Mphephu Police Investigate a Case of Arson

29 October 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Limpopo

POLOKWANE - Mphephu Police under Vhembe District are investigating a case of arson after a house in Makungwi Village burnt and properties destroyed in the early Saturday, 28 October 2023.

The owner of the house alleges everything was in order when he left during the day .He was alerted telephonically at about 00:30, that his house was on fire.He quickly rushed home and upon arrival, he found that part of the house had already caught fire while community members managed to put a stop in some other rooms.

No injuries have been reported. Properties to the value of more than R300,000-00 were destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been established. The police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to contact 015 970 3000 or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPSapp. The information will be treated with confidentiality.

Police investigations continue at this stage.

