Ethiopia: Premier Launches Niin Lee Palm Spring Lodge Project

As part of the 'Dine For Generations' initiative, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched the Niin Lee Palm Spring Lodge project in Afar State.

The project is one of seven tourism destinations to be built through the third 'Dine' Prime Ministerial initiative , it was learnt. In the second tour of development initiatives in the Afar State, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) also visited the Afar Bentonite Mineral Mining and Production Factory in Warseso woreda yesterday.

Bentonite is a natural mineral considered a "miracle mud" and "clay of a thousand uses," with its application in the making of ceramics, paint and other uses. It is to be recalled that the Premier , alongside his delegation, arrived in Afar state yesterday's morning to review development initiatives and to officially launch summer wheat production.

It was learnt that in Dubti Woreda, the community is getting prepared to cultivate summer wheat on 8,000 hectares of land. It is indicated that the country is gearing up to cultivate over 3 million hectares of summer wheat this Ethiopian year.

Commonly known for pastoralism and prior sidelined in provision of agricultural inputs, the Afar state is now progressing greatly in national agricultural productivity of wheat, cotton, bananas and many other goods, according to the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO).