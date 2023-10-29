Ethiopia: Aviation College Graduates Over 940 Students

29 October 2023
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By MISGANAW ASNAKE

The National Aviation College graduated yesterday 943 students in certificate, first degree and masters programs.

It was indicated during the occasion that the college started providing courses in aviation maintenance technicians, flight operation, ticketing and reservation and cabin crew in new form.

Congratulating the graduates, National Aviation College President, Prof. Derbew Belew said that the college is providing competent and skilled personnel for Ethiopia's aviation, hotel and tourism industries and to international clients. The college is offering courses in hotel management, accounting and finance, marketing and cabin crew, and hospitality management programs.

"It is one of the private sector actors in Ethiopia's aviation industry and it has been rendering passengers and cargo air transport service in the nation." The National Aviation College is a member of the national investment group and sister company of national airways.

The president further highlighted that the college commenced providing training in aviation maintenance and expanding training in nursing and pharmacy programs.

Eba Mijena (PhD) CEO for Academic Affairs of the Ministry of Education, who mentioned the need for competent hotel and tourism industry experts, applauded the college's contribution in filling the gap witnessed in the sector. "To eradicate poverty from Ethiopia, we need an educated and skilled labor force and advance technological penetration."

Eba noted the college is also maintaining quality of education by teaching students in good manners and recruiting competent teachers.

Tagged:
