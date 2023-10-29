Ethiopia: University Stresses Promoting Researches for Sustainable Livelihoods

Well-researched and tested innovations are highly required to accelerate the adoption and scaling up of technologies in Ethiopia to bring about sustainable livelihoods, Wollo University President said.

Speaking at the validation workshop recently, University's President MengeshaAyene (PhD) said that tested-innovations are highly needed to make delivery of aid more efficient and effective to contribute towards improved sustainable livelihoods and strengthen resilience of vulnerable communities.

He further emphasized that the university is aggressively working focusing on value addition innovation projects for household income improvement and contributing livelihoods and building the resilience of smallholders include access to clean energy, animal feed, climate smart agriculture and sustainable production and job creation upstream the value chain.

"Innovation for development is widely recognized in both developed and developing countries and to help this, RESET has implemented various innovation projects in different parts of the country," he noted. Lauding the unreserved financial support of the European Union and CORDAID for its great role in facilitating the grant and coordinating activities, the president elucidated that the project would have a significant and lasting impact on the lives of smallholder farmers.

Therefore, collaboration between universities and donors is crucial to accelerate the adoption and scaling up of technologies in Ethiopia, he said, adding the findings of this research can be used to develop policies and programs that support the adoption and scalability of innovation.

Wollo University Rural Development and Agriculture Extension Department Teacher and Lead Researcher AsratMulat for his part said partners have been implementing the RESET Plus innovation fund initiative funded by the European Union in a bid to ensure sustainable livelihoods and strengthen resilience of vulnerable communities.

The researcher stated that the International and National NGOs have been implementing a project targeting about 1,820 women clients in which half of them are drawn 910 from Boloso Sore while the rest 910 incorporated from Damote-Pulasaworedas of Woliata Zone in the past two years.

As to him, the study analyzed the innovative practices in production, processing and marketing of Enset and helps beneficiaries perceive the introduced practices are innovative that significantly reduces the workload and improves productivity. "Through implementing the project, the community has managed to produce value added products such as bags, fibers used for decor among others," he said.

Moreover, Asratnoted the project created inclusive livelihood mechanisms such as adopting innovative production, facilitating the marketing of products made from the plant linking the local, regional, national and international market-chains.

The study also confirmed that the value addition innovation in Ensetis a pillar on making business in the future. Besides, it is vital to upturn the benefits of Enset value addition innovation through disease tolerant varieties, he emphasized.