Soldiers of the Somali National Army (SNA) are silhouetted against the setting sun in the town of Jawahar in Middle Shabelle region, north of the Somali capital Mogadishu (file photo).

Mogadishu — Somali government forces have carried out a planned operation to kill leaders of the Al-Shabaab group in the last few hours, 15 km away from Tiyegloow district in the Bakool region.

It was pointed out to the army that they carried out the operation in a meeting place where there was a meeting of members of the Al-Shabaab group, including leaders and militias.

The Commander of the 51st Brigade of the 9th Brigade of the 60th Division of the Somali National Army, Two Hidigle Deerow Macalin Abdi, who spoke to the national media, said that four leaders were killed in the operation and 9 other militants were injured.

"In the operation, we targeted a place where the Kharijites were having a meeting and killed four leaders. We did not harm anyone. We have started the second phase of the operation to eradicate the Kharijites, and we will continue this kind of operation," said Commander Hidigle. Mr. Macalin Abdi.

Finally, Commander Deerow Moalim Abdi did not mention the names of the leaders who were killed in the planned operation, and this operation is part of the operations against the Al-Shabaab group.