South Africa: Hawks Launch Massive Manhunt for Cash-in-Transit Robbers

28 October 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Limpopo has launched a massive manhunt for suspects who allegedly attacked and robbed a G4S security company vehicle and a bakery in Lebowakgomo.

On Friday, 27 October 2023 at about 17:39 the G4S armoured vehicle entered Sasko bakery in Lebowakgomo to collect money. A group of about ten (10) heavily armed men whose faces were covered with balaclavas allegedly emerged and forced a G4S security official out of the armoured vehicle, while others went to the Sasko office and robbed a cashier of an undisclosed amount of money. Furthermore, the security guard who was in the office to collect money was also robbed of his service pistol.

The suspects allegedly exploded the G4S armoured vehicle with explosives and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene. The other security guard (driver) was also robbed of his service pistol.

The Limpopo Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation is appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Lieutenant Colonel Makutu on 071 481 2461 or the nearest police station.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in Limpopo Province Major General Gopz Govender is warning the suspects to hand themselves over to the Hawks before it is too late. "Limpopo is not a playground for the criminals, whoever is involved in this crime, they better come out before we get them", Major General Gopz Govender said.

