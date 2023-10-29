Ethiopia: Nation to Cultivate Wheat On 3 Million Hectares in Summer

28 October 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The target for this Ethiopian year summer wheat cultivation would be three million hectares, which is 1.7 million more than last year's, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said today.

During his visit to development sites and launching of wheat cultivation in the Afar region, the premier noted the land cultivated last Ethiopian year was 1.3 million hectares.

According to him, the nation's wheat growth trend and expansion of the summer wheat program is very exciting.

"Leaving aside previous years, when we compare last year to this year, 1.3 million hectares were cultivated in summer last year. But this year we are planning to cultivate three million hectares, 1.7 million hectares more than last year."

PM Abiy further revealed that this year's production is expected to exceed 100 million quintals... "This is a significant development."

He recalled that the rains in the just-ended season were good. "The winter was great and we added 2 million hectares more. Therefore, the production was excellent and harvesting is now underway in most areas.

In Afar region there is good soil, and water, the premier noted, adding "if we connect these elements and expand wheat cultivation, we can cover as much land with wheat as we have achieved at the national level."

This summer, from the combination of both winter and summer wheat production we can cover both domestic demand and even export the rest, he projected.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.