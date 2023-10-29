Rwanda: Steel Rwa Donates Sewing Machines to Genocide Widows in Rwamagana

Steel Rwa, a steel manufacturing firm located in Rwamagana District, on October 27, donated six electric sewing machines to members of the Association of Widows of the Genocide, AVEGA-Agahozo, residing in the same district.

The benevolent act is part of the company's Social Corporate responsibility, aiming at giving back to the community.

The assortment of sewing machines handed over includes those utilised for clothes sewing, refining, and weaving sweaters. The equipment was presented to a group of 21 Genocide widows named "Izihirwe".

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Sandeep Phadnis, the General Manager of Steel Rwa, expressed the company's commitment to support and aid AVEGA-Agahozo members, reassuring them of their enduring partnership.

He encouraged the members to reach out for any assistance they may require, emphasising the company's dedication to standing by their side.

Phadnis further noted that collaborating with elderly women is a source of blessings and underscores the company's genuine purpose in extending its support.

Jeanne Umutoni, the Vice Mayor of Rwamagana District in Charge of Social Affairs, thanked Steel Rwa for their donation and commended the company for their ongoing support of various activities in the district.

She urged the members of Avega-Agahozo who were given the sewing machines to make effective use of them, emphasising that the equipment would play a vital role in improving their lives.

She noted that by engaging in their work, they would not only avoid feelings of loneliness but also mitigate potential trauma, contributing to their personal development.

Annonciata Kibukayire, the President of AVEGA-Agahozo in the Eastern Province, conveyed heartfelt thanks to Steel Rwa for their support.

She pointed out that the increased number of sewing machines had created a need for a larger workshop to enhance productivity. She said they now root for operating in a commercial space rather than at their residence to meet market demand.

Kibukayire further noted that their work is sustainable, highlighting its potential to benefit both their group and the market at large.

Xaverine Majawayezu, President of the Izihirwe group, consisting of 21 AVEGA-Agahozo members who received the sewing machines, extended her gratitude to Steel Rwa and acknowledged the company's past support.

She emphasised the user-friendly nature of the electrically operated sewing machines they received, adding that the equipment would not only enhance their production but also contribute to their overall success and growth.