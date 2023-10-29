Africa: Kenya to Lift Visa Requirements for All Africans - President

29 October 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Brazzaville — Kenyan President William Ruto said on Saturday that Kenya will lift visa requirements for all Africans by the end of 2023 with the aim of boosting trade with African countries.

"By the end of this year, no African will need a visa to enter Kenya. The time has come to understand the importance of doing trade between us," said Ruto, while speaking at the summit of the world's three major forest basins, namely the Amazon, Congo, and Borneo-Mekong Forest Basins, in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of the Congo.

Ruto noted the low rate of intra-African trade and urged to reduce customs tariffs within the African continent to accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

"It is time we realize the importance of trading among ourselves and allowing goods, services, people and ideas to move freely across the continent," he said, adding that trade among East African Community countries had grown significantly due to the removal of visa requirements and tariffs.

Ruto said that acknowledging and providing incentives to countries in tropical forest basins for forest protection is a smart climate action.

The Amazon basin in South America, the Congo basin in Central Africa, and the Borneo-Mekong basin in Southeast Asia collectively constitute 80 percent of the world's rainforests and contain approximately two-thirds of its biodiversity. These rainforests are not only vital for their local ecosystems but also play a global role in regulating the planet's climate and sustaining life on Earth.

Xinhua

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.