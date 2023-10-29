Uganda: Bobi Wine Highlights 'Horrific Crimes' Committed By NRM As He Likens Museveni to Amin

The leader of the opposition National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine (file photo).

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has criticised the actions and crimes committed during President Museveni's government equating him to the notorious dictator, Idi Amin.

Kyagulanyi accused Museveni of seizing power in an unconstitutional manner through a war that resulted in the deaths of numerous Ugandans.

Recently, President Museveni rejected a request from Kaps Fungaroo, the former Obongi West MP, to establish an institute in memory of former President Idi Amin Dada.

Fungaroo had written to the Minister of Education and First Lady, Janet Kataha Museveni, asking for the ministry's consideration in licensing the institution.

However, President Museveni urged his wife, the minister, to prevent its implementation.

He also highlighted the numerous atrocities committed by Amin, such as the killings of Acholi and Lango soldiers in Mbarara, prisoners in Mutukula prison, as well as Ben Kiwanuka and Basil Bataringaya.

Kyagulanyi questioned President Museveni's credibility in condemning violent and illegal power grabs when he himself has engaged in similar actions.

"What more? What atrocities or crimes did Idi Amin commit that Museveni hasn't committed with even more callousness and impunity?"he queried.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi argued that since then, Museveni had organized sham elections to maintain his hold on power, rendering his regime illegal, illegitimate, and unconstitutional.

He cited various instances of mass killings that have occurred during Museveni's tenure the 1989 Mukura massacre, where 69 people were suffocated by NRA soldiers in a train wagon, the 2016 massacre in Kasese, where over 150 citizens, including women and children, were brutally murdered, as well as the November 2020 massacre in Kampala and other parts of Uganda, where unarmed citizens were shot dead.

He also mentioned the ongoing killings in Northern Uganda and Karamoja.

Enforced disappearances were another grave concern raised by Kyagulanyi.

He criticised Museveni for condemning Amin and past regimes for their actions such as panda-gari (abductions), but claimed that Museveni's regime has continued this practice using mini-vans to abduct citizens on a daily basis.

"His regime is as illegal, as illegitimate and as unconstitutional! Of all people he should be the last to condemn violent, illegal power grabs,"said Kyagulanyi.

He alleged that innocent people have been held captive for years without any resolution or justice.

Kyagulanyi accused Museveni of destroying state institutions and disregarding the rule of law.

He claimed that Museveni has appointed loyal judges to the judiciary, raided courts that do not align with his wishes, and reduced Parliament to a mere puppet under his control.

Kyagulanyi argued that Museveni has undermined various institutions including universities, the military, police, and government agencies.

The NUP leader accused Museveni of sabotaging the Ugandan economy for the benefit of his family and close associates.

He alleged that natural resources and lucrative economic interests have been monopolized by Museveni's inner circle, while the majority of the population lives in poverty.

Kyagulanyi highlighted how public assets have been plundered through privatization, leading to the collapse of many local businesses.

He also criticised the current government for burdening ordinary citizens with heavy taxes while granting tax holidays and waivers to Museveni's "cronies and foreign interests."

Nepotism, sectarianism, and abuse of power were the other issues raised by Bobi Wine.

He drew attention to the nepotism within Museveni's government , evident in Museveni addressing his letter to his wife who also serves as the Minister of Education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bobi Wine expressed his disbelief that Museveni saw nothing wrong with such practices.

Kyagulanyi stated that Museveni ruled Uganda as if he were just a transient foreigner, dismissing Museveni's claims of upholding democracy and constitutionalism and labeling him as a dictator whose legacy would be remembered as a scam.

He called for an inquiry into Museveni's own atrocities, believing that it would surpass any previous investigations.

He urged Museveni to reflect on public sentiment and the polls that consistently favored Idi Amin over him.

Kyagulanyi pointed out that, despite Amin's flaws, the present government has committed even worse acts.

He warned Museveni that his future actions will determine how he is remembered in the years to come, offering him a chance to redeem himself and change course.