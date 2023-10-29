Uganda: Aids Commission Anticipates NDA Clearance to Import Innovative HIV Injection

29 October 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Henry Mugenyi

The Uganda AIDS Commission is on the cusp of a significant milestone in the battle against HIV as it eagerly awaits clearance from the National Drug Authority (NDA) to commence the importation of a groundbreaking HIV injection.

This intervention is expected to revolutionize HIV prevention efforts in Uganda, offering a potent and accessible alternative to existing prevention methods.

The new HIV injection has already been rolled out in some countries like the United States of America, South Africa, Mozambique, Malawi among others.

The news about the introduction of the New Injectable HIV drug has taken many Ugandans by surprise wondering how the injection works.

Based on data ending December, 31, 2021, Uganda recorded 54,000 new infections of HIV with the prevalence remarkably increasing in early childhood particularly among women from ages 15-19 to 30-34 years.

Uganda together with the global community, envisions to put a stop on new HIV infections by the year 2030. The pending NDA clearance signifies a crucial step towards making this cutting-edge treatment option available to the Ugandan population.

According to Dr. Daniel Byamukama, the head of the HIV prevention program at the Uganda Aids Commission, the awaited NDA approval will pave way for the distribution and access across the nation, marking a momentous advancement in Uganda's fight against HIV

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.