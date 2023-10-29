Somalia: Somali President Tasks Ex-Governor to Lead Anti-Al-Shabaab Operations

Mogadishu — The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh has appointed Ali Jeyte Osman as the president's office for the coordination of community fighters [Ma'wisley].

The appointment was announced in a brief statement broadcasted by the state media. This coincides with the government's plans to launch the second phase of the anti-Al-Shabaab offensive.

Ali Jeyte, a self-appointed Hiiraan State president remained silent on the appointment of the new position, which if he accepts will remove the existence of his administration based in Beledweyne city, 350 kilometers north of Mogadishu.

Jeyte shined in the first phase of the war as he mobilized the public uprising against Al-Shabaab, which cleared the militants from many areas in the eastern parts of the Hiiraan region last year.

The president of Hirshabelle, Ali Gudaale Hussein, removed the governor from power this year which led him to announce in Baledweyne the formation of Hiraan state.

The Somali president met Jeyte recently in Mahas town in the Hiiraan region, where they reached an agreement on participation in the war which enters a final stage this year.

As part of the agreement, Osman will receive support for the war effort directly from the federal government, enhancing coordination and efficiency in the ongoing battle against the Al-Shabaab.

Although the deal did not address the future of the Hiiraan State and local grievances with the federal government, it was decided that these issues would be discussed in more detail at an undisclosed future date.