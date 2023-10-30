Gabon: Military Coup d'Etat in Gabon

23 October 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
The United States has concluded that a military coup d'état has taken place in Gabon. Pursuant to section 7008 of the Department of State's annual appropriations act, the United States is suspending most U.S. assistance to the Government of Gabon. This foreign assistance has been temporarily paused by the United States since September 26.

We underscore that our humanitarian, health, and education assistance will continue to benefit the people of Gabon.

The United States reaffirms our commitment to support Gabon in conducting a timely and durable transition to democratic civilian governance and advancing shared security interests in the Gulf of Guinea. We will resume our assistance alongside concrete actions by the transitional government toward establishing democratic rule. We will continue to work closely with the Gabonese people and regional partners.

The United States stands with the Gabonese people in their aspirations for democracy, prosperity, and stability.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

