Namibia: Challenges Threaten EU-Namibia Partnership - Nnn

26 October 2023
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maihapa Ndjavera

Trade and investment have become critically important for Namibia's economic growth, employment creation, poverty reduction and narrowing income inequality. These factors need to be addressed as the world faces increasing developmental challenges.

"It is important to recognise that unless we address those factors, our partnership (with the European Union - EU) may be in great danger," said deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah yesterday during the second day of the EU-Namibia business forum in Brussels.

Nandi-Ndaitwah noted it is important that moving forward with the EU-Namibia cooperation - both political and economic - must be at the centre of development.

She explained the partnership seeks to promote a balanced beneficial outcome between the economies of Namibia and the EU.

"We, therefore, see a clear window of opportunity to utilise our natural resources to transform our economies for the benefit of present and future generations. It has come to light that to support a global just energy transition and boost the green economy, Namibia has seen an unprecedented rise in the demand for critical raw materials like lithium, graphite, cobalt, nickel and manganese, among others, most of which, if not all are found in Namibia," explained Nandi-Ndaitwah, who also serves as international relations minister.

She added Namibia will continue to work with European companies to develop key opportunities for sustainable growth and development.

She further reassured current and potential investors that significant business reforms are currently underway to support local ambitions in respect of being a cost-effective production centre.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia is open for mutual beneficiary undertakings to enhance and assist government efforts to uplift the lives of ordinary Namibians and their communities.

Meanwhile, during a plenary session at the business forum, executive chairman of the O&L Group, Sven Thieme, whose group forms part of Namibia's green hydrogen pilot projects, said the passion is there to help better livelihoods through job creation.

Thieme further cautioned that: "If we don't take our people from the streets, they will take us in the street".

