South Africa: Proteas Sneak Past Pakistan to Charge to Top of Cricket World Cup Table

28 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

South Africa nearly threw the match away on several occasions, but cool, calm Keshav Maharaj ensured the Proteas beat Pakistan by one wicket on Friday.

South Africa have shot to the top of the Cricket World Cup table after a tight one wicket win over Pakistan on Friday at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Aiden Markram dashed a tidy 91 off 93 balls but had very little support elsewhere as South Africa chased down Pakistan's par total of 270.

On the bowling front, it was player of the match Tabraiz Shamsi, who not only contributed in the winning 11-run partnership with Keshav Maharaj but also took four wickets to help restrict a stuttering Pakistan.

South Africa were cruising to Pakistan's total while Markram was at the crease but after he was dismissed it needed a rearguard show of resistance to get the Proteas over the line.

The tail of Gerald Coetzee, Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Shamsi scrambled 25 runs between them to get South Africa over the line. Just.

Markram was dismissed with South Africa on 250 for seven with 21 runs still required and three wickets in hand.

Maharaj faced 21 deliveries for his seven runs and guided Ngidi (four off 14) and Shamsi (four off six) brilliantly before he smacked a Mohammad Nawaz drag-down behind square on the legside for four to complete the...

