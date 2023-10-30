South Africa: Cocaine, Gold and Money Laundering - Irish Cartel's 'Fingerprints' Lifted in SA

29 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

The US views the Kinahan cartel, on which it imposed sanctions last year, as 'a murderous organisation involved in trafficking drugs and firearms'. The group has ties to South Africa.

An international Irish-origin drug trafficking and money laundering cartel, with links to the boxing industry, may be operating via South Africa.

While South African authorities have not publicly flagged the so-called Kinahan cartel as active in the country, Daily Maverick has established it probably is.

Daily Maverick can reveal that details in an Irish court judgment, from February this year, show that sisters of an alleged senior Kinahan cartel member previously travelled to various countries, including South Africa.

Curiously, in that case relating to the proceeds of crime, it was found they did not have the resources for such travel yet managed several international trips - it remains unclear why they visited South Africa.

Cocaine crackdowns

It is also understood, based on information from a source who is familiar with the Kinahan group's operations, its activities in South Africa involve gold and illicit tobacco dealing, as well as cocaine trafficking.

A recent drug interception linked to South Africa could be part of Kinahan dealings; however, the Hawks were not yet prepared to comment on that.

Other pieces of information hint at the Kinahan cartel links extending to South Africa.

This includes a European police crackdown on a "super cartel"...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

