South Africa: Alleged Bogus TikTok 'Doctor' Arrested at Johannesburg Hospital - South African News Briefs - October 30, 2023

30 October 2023
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

Bogus TikTok 'Doctor' Matthew Lani Arrested at Johannesburg Hospital

TikToker Matthew Lani has been apprehended by health authorities for allegedly impersonating a medical doctor to gain social media followers, reports News24. He was caught trying to sneak into  Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, wearing a hoodie, a surgical mask, and a stethoscope, pretending to be a qualified doctor. After being stopped by security, he attempted to escape through a bathroom window but was recaptured. Lani is now under arrest, facing charges of identity fraud and impersonating a medical doctor. Despite claiming to be affiliated with various medical institutions, they have all denied any connection to him, while Lani maintains his innocence.

Online Retailer Takealot Refunds Millions to Customers After Springboks Win

Takealot, a major South African online retailer, is set to provide approximately R10 million in refunds to customers who purchased qualifying Samsung televisions during a promotion, reports News24. The offer guaranteed a full refund of the purchase price if the Springboks, the national rugby team, won the Rugby World Cup. With the Springboks securing victory in the final against New Zealand, Takealot will fulfil its promise by giving refunds for 867 TVs to 815 customers. The refunds will be processed automatically and can be credited to Takealot accounts or refunded via the original payment method, as per the competition rules. The promotion ran from August 16 to September 29, 2023.

Weather Services Warns of Cold, Wet Week Ahead

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) is warning of cold and wet weather for the upcoming week, reports The Citizen. The forecast includes rain, severe thunderstorms, and gusty winds in regions such as Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State, and the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Rainfall and thundershowers are forecast in central and northeastern areas.

