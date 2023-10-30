Sudan: Deadly Shelling Continues in Sudanese Capital, Darfur and South Kordofan

Khartoum / El Fasher / Zalingei / Um Gardoud — Indiscriminate shelling continued in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, yesterday. An entire family was killed by a missile in Khartoum North, where the Sudanese army conducted a 'qualitative operation' against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Kadaro. Fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF was reported in North and Central Darfur and in South Kordofan.

The Shambat El Aradi Resistance Committee in Khartoum North reported yesterday that an entire family was killed in block 15 by indiscriminate shelling in the neighbourhood earlier that day.

The Sudanese army stated on its Facebook page that the Special Task Forces conducted a "qualitative operation" in El Kadaro in Khartoum North, "resulting in the destruction of a fuel tank and an enemy combat cruiser vehicle on the El Kadaro road", yesterday evening.

In Khartoum, two people were killed in Imtidad Nasir on Thursday when a shell fell on the Wad El Jebel Mosque. The Imtidad Nasir Resistance Committees identified the two deceased as Yasir Omar and Khaled Awad.

Listeners in southern Khartoum reported mortar fire by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the El Rai El Masri neighbourhood in Jebel Aulia.

Residents of El Sawra Block 15 in Omdurman reported shells falling in the neighbourhood, allegedly fired by the RSF.

Darfur and Kordofan

After the RSF attack on the 16th Infantry Division base in the South Darfur capital of Nyala, yesterday morning, by which the militia claimed it had taken "complete control' of the crucial military base, Radio Dabanga did not receive more news details so far.

People living in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, yesterday reported renewed SAF-RSF clashes in the eastern parts of the city.

The SAF said on its Facebook page yesterday that it repelled an attack by the RSF. The RSF contrastingly claimed to have "defeated the army, pursued them to their headquarters, and seized several vehicles, weapons, and ammunition".

The El Fasher Resistance Committees Coordination in El Fasher reported that a woman was killed, and others were injured.

In Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, three people were killed, and others were injured in SAF-RSF clashes yesterday morning.

El Rashid Mostafa, youth secretary of El Hamidiya camp for displaced people, reported that a shell fell on the El Khamees Market, located east of the camp.

"This resulted in the death of three people and the injury of a number of others as they fled. The market was closed", he told Radio Dabanga.

In South Kordofan, fighting took place in the area of the El Gardoud army base in Abbasiya yesterday. Later, the RSF announced their control of the base.

Residents of Abbasiya said yesterday that one person was killed following an attack launched by the RSF on El Marat on Tuesday. "On Wednesday and Thursday, they attacked the El Gardoud army base, after which most of them crossed the border to neighbouring Um Rawaba in North Kordofan."