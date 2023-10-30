Morocco's Wac Edge Tunisia's Es De Tunis in Afl Semi-Final First Leg

Casablanca — Morocco's Wydad de Casablanca (WAC) beat Tunisia's Esperance sportif de Tunis 1-0, in the first leg of the semi-final of the African Football League (AFL), held Sunday at the Mohammed V sports complex in Casablanca.

The only goal of this tense game was scored by Hicham Boussefiane (58th minute).

Last Thursday, WAC had clinched their ticket to the semis after defeating Nigeria's Enyimba FC 3-0, in the quarter-final second leg, confirming its 1-0 win in the first leg game.

ES Tunis advanced to the semis after beating Congolese TP Mazembé 3-0, last Thursday in Tunis, overcoming their first leg defeat (1-0) in Dar Es Salem (Tanzania).

The two teams will play the second-leg game on November 1 at the Hammadi Agrebi stadium in Tunis.

In the other semi-final first leg, played earlier in the day, the South Africans of Mamelodi Sundowns bested Egypt's Al Ahly 1-0, at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.