Tanzania Offers Special Gift to Zambians

Tanzanian government has allocated 20 hectares of land at the Kwala Dry Port in the Coast region in Coast Region that will be dedicated for consignments destined for Zambia to ease business between the two SADC member states.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan declared this when gracing the 59th Anniversary of the Independence of Zambia in Lusaka as an official guest adding that the piece of land was a gift from Tanzania.

The President said Zambia will also be facilitated with a longer free storage period that goes up to 45 days in order to reduce congestion and delays, and ultimately cut costs of doing business. "We envisage that this move will further boost trade between our two countries and create more trade opportunities for our two peoples. This is the gift from Tanzania as you celebrate your independence," she said.

The President, who is on a three-day state visit to Zambia at the invitation of President Hakainde Hichilema, assured Zambians that Tanzania will continue to be a friend for all seasons and a partner in the shared journey to transform the economies of the two neighbouring countries.

Zambia is among the two key users of the Dar es Salaam Port, which acts as a gateway to eastern and southern Africa.

The President expressed her government's commitment to link the Southern Africa Power Pool (SAPP) with the Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) to boost power supply in the region.

President Samia also pledged to transform the existing Tanzania-Zambia Mafuta Pipeline (TAZAMA) and announced plans to build a new natural gas pipeline from Dar es Salaam to Zambia.