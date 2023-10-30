Tanzania: Urgent Calls for Safe Return of Tanzanians Allegedly Held by Hamas

Screengrab/IsraelForeignMinistry/Twitter
Joshua Loitu Mollel and Clemence Felix Mtenga, were participating in an agricultural internship program in Israel when they were kidnapped by Hamas militants.
30 October 2023
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

The Israeli government officially identified two Tanzanians, Joshua Loitu Mollel and Clemence Felix Mtenga, as being held captive by Hamas since the attack that occurred on October 7 near the Gaza border, reports BBC.

Mollel and Mtenga were participating in an agricultural internship program in Israel when they were kidnapped by Hamas militants.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a plea for their safe and prompt return, along with photos of the two individuals, and asked for prayers for their safe and immediate return.

Joshua's father, in an interview with the BBC, revealed that Israel's ambassador to Tanzania contacted their family to assure them that the government is actively pursuing the matter. The father previously expressed the family's desperate search for Joshua.

A yet-to-unidentified South African national is also among the 224 hostages held by Hamas.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.