Kenya: 82,279 KCPE and KPSEA Candidates to Sit for Their Exams in Migori

Migori — 82,279 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates will be sitting for their national examinations in Migori County.

Migori County Deputy Commissioner (DCC) Milka Karioki said that 43,137 KCPE and 39,142 KPSEA candidates in 815 exam centers will be sitting for their final primary examinations in 12 sub-counties.

Karioki said that all the process was set for the smooth running of the two exams that are set to start today and conclude in November 2.

She noted that both the security and the education teams have their orders to ensure that the whole examination period is well executed in order to deliver credible results.

"The multiagency security team has put in place measures to ensure safety in all the 815 exam centers in the 12 Sub Counties", said Karioki.

The administrator, however, cautioned the exam Invigilators from using or carrying phones in the examination rooms noting that each person will be held responsible for any exam rules violation.

This will be the final KCPE examination for the class eight students in the 8-4-4 system as the country gears for the 2-6-6-3 Competency-Based Curriculum.

This year the number of candidates increased by 7,708 as compared to those who sat for their KPSEA and KCPE national examinations in November 2022 representing a 10 percent increase.

The number of examination centers also increased from 804 in 2022 to 814 in 2023. - Kna