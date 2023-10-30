Ethiopia, South Africa Agree to Cooperate in Field of Military

Addis Ababa — Head of Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) Education and Training Main Department, Lieutenant General Yimer Mekonnen has held discussion with Director of Education and Development at the South African Defense Forces, Brigadier General Zoliswa Dauwa.

During the occasion, the two sides agreed to work in collaboration in the field of military education and training.

The agreement will create conducive opportunity to share experiences among the two countries in their effort to modernize their respective armies, Lieutenant General Yimer said.

The Director of Education and Development at the South African Defense Forces, Brigadier General Zoliswa Dauwa recalled Ethiopia's great contribution to the freedom of South Africa.

The Brigadier General described the agreement as a very important instrument to help the two countries build modern defense forces.

She said South Africa is desirous to share experience from Ethiopia's success in the area of peacekeeping missions and modernized air force.