Ethiopia Serves As Gateway to Africa to Trade Across Continent

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia serves as a gateway to Africa, making it easier for businesses to trade across the continent, Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker said.

The Ambassador made the remark while visiting the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), the daily Pakistani Newspaper, The Nation reported today.

During the occasion, the ambassador highlighted the untapped business, trade and investment opportunities in Ethiopia and Africa as well.

Addressing the gathering of businessmen, Ambassador Jemal underscored the importance for Pakistan to establish a stronger presence in Africa, a continent with a population of over 1.4 billion people and immense potential.

He stressed that Africa is the future of global commerce and encouraged Pakistani businessmen to align itself with these lucrative opportunities.

He highlighted Ethiopia's remarkable status as the fastest growing economy, producing over 97 per cent of clean, green and sustainable energy from hydro, geo-thermal and other renewable sources, making it an investment haven for global entrepreneurs.

The ambassador assured Pakistani investors of the Ethiopian government's full support, inviting them to establish dedicated economic zones in the country.

He lauded the proactive efforts of Pakistani business community, citing a significant visit made earlier this year by over 75 Pakistani businessmen, including representatives from ICCI.

The ambassador said such visits are pivotal, underlining the principle that "seeing is believing."

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari praised Ambassador's proactive role in fostering bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan over the past year.

Expressing keen interest, he announced plans to mobilize a substantial trade delegation to Ethiopia.