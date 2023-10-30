Namibia: Pirates' Struggles Continue

Orlando Pirates' struggles in the Debmarine Namibia Premiership continued when they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Young African at the Unam Stadium on Saturday.

In a hard and physical match, that saw several injuries on both sides, Viera Kazongominja opened the scoring for Young African when he volleyed home a header into the box by Roger Katjiteo after barely 10 minutes.

Pirates pushed hard for the equaliser, with Giovanni Engelbrecht blasting a shot over the bar, while Unomasa Tjitaura volleyed narrowly wide from a cross by Johannes Shifafure.

Young African, however, regained the initiative and stretched their lead after an error by Pirates goalie Tshiamiso Pieters who kicked the ball into his own defender and Roger Majafa pounced to send a long shot into an empty net to put Young African 2-0 ahead after 32 minutes.

Pirates fought back and nearly scored from a corner just before halftime, but Kennedy Eib's shot was cleared off the line.

Pirates once again came close early in the second half when Lionel Rooi had a shot blocked, with Tjitaura's rebound going narrowly wide, but Young African had more chances of their own, with a Mbaunguraije Hange goal being ruled out for offside, while another Hange shot went narrowly wide of goals.

The game was stopped for a lengthy delay when Pirates defender Shifafure was knocked unconscious after a head clash and was eventually stretchered off and taken to hospital.

Young African caught Pirates napping when they scored directly from the restart as Tjimbauja Kapuuo raced onto a throughball to beat Pieters at close range.

Pirates finally opened their account when they won a penalty for a foul in the box and defender Kennedy Eib made no mistake from the spot.

It was too little too late, though, as Young African held on for a vital away win, which saw them moving four places up to eighth position on nine points on the log.

Pirates' defeat, however, left them in the relegation zone in 15th position on four points, with only one win from their opening seven matches.

It was Costa Khaiseb's first match in charge as head coach after he replaced Ali Akan who stepped down after their 1-0 defeat to Eeshoke Chula Chula a fortnight ago.

Assistant coach Geoffrey Roman, meanwhile, said they did not take their chances.

"It was one of those days where we created clearcut chances, but we didn't take them, while Young African made use of their chances, so now we have to sit here with all the headaches and heartaches," he said.

"Ali stepped down, I understand his wife has been a bit sick. He felt he needed to support her more, so we wish him the best of luck and strength, but somebody has to continue to steer the ship and that's where Costa came in, although he was already part of the set-up," he added.

"We were targetting a win for this game, but it didn't work out. But we will continue to fight - next weekend we are going to Rundu to face Julinho and then to Grootfontein to face Okakarara, so we just have to go through this rut and then once we are out of it you'll see the best of Orlando Pirates," he said.

Julinho Sporting, meanwhile, became the first team to beat Chula Chula this season when they won 1-0 at the Rundu Stadium on Saturday.

Damian Nathanael scored the winning goal on 78 minutes, after an assist by Kativa Ngongo.