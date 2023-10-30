Namibia: Looser Bags Sport Awards Double

Vera Looser was crowned the country's sport star of the year during the Namibia Sport Awards at Swakopmund on Saturday.

The decorated cyclist also won the sportswoman of the year prize to complete the double, with mixed martial arts star Veja Hinda collecting the men's equivalent.

Lahja Ishitile won the sportswoman of the year with disability and evergreen Paralympian Ananias Shikongo took the men's prize, while their trainer Letu Hamhola received the best coach accolade.

The junior sportswoman with disability prize went to Lahja Ipinge as Alvin Iita won the junior men's award.

Brave Warriors captain Peter Shalulile, who plies his trade with South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, received the professional athlete in the diaspora award, with the community inspiration award going to kick-boxer Delano Muller for his philanthropic work.

The Peoples Choice Award winner was WBA pan African flyweight champion Fillemon Nghutenanye.

The junior women's national inline hockey team were awarded the team of the year title, with Ashburton Kwata mini cricket program taking the development program of the year award and Cricket Namibia got recognised as the federation of the year.

Upcoming cyclists Kevin Lowe won the junior sportsman of the year and the junior sportswoman award went to inline hockey starlet Christine Roettcher. The awards reception honoured Oscar Mengo, Thomas Mabuku, Julien Garises and Anita Tjombe for their lifetime achievements and contribution to the sport industry.

The Chairperson's award was given to former captain of the national hockey team Magreth Mengo, while Lars Dobberstein won the umpire/referee of the year prize.

The sports journalist of the year award was shared between NBC TV's Michael Ditu (broadcasting), and the Namibia Media Holdings' pair of Andrew Poolman (print) and Brian Munango (digital).