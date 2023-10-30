South Africa: The Biggest Banyana Fallout Ever Witnessed

The usually harmonious player-coach relationship in the Banyana Banyana camp has been put to a stern test following Janine van Wyk dumping the team ahead of the crucial 2024 qualifier against DR Congo.

The 36-year-old defender left camp, frustrated by being an unused substitute during Thursday's first leg of the Olympic qualifier second-round tie away in Kinshasa.

That saw her missing out on the opportunity to add another cap on her 183 Banyana appearances.

Van Wyk is just one game away from equalling the record held by Egypt legend Ahmed Hassan who is the highest-capped footballer of any gender in Africa

She just needs two international games to overtake Hassan and become Africa's most-capped footballer.

"I can't describe the pain I'm feeling deep inside of me," Van Wyk said in reaction to being overlooked in the DR Congo where Ellis fielded a new-look centre-back pairing of Lonathemba Mhlongo and Karabo Dhlamini.

"One last moment I'm meant to embrace has turned to be a moment of distraught."

The relationship between Van Wyk and Ellis appears to have deteriorated in recent years.

The veteran Banyana defender was stripped of the captain's armband which was then handed to Refiloe Jane.

Even when fit, Van Wyk was now finding it hard to get herself back in the team and she last featured for the national team in September 2022.

While Van Wyk openly expressed her frustration, Ellis has opted to be diplomatic about the situation.

"Janine is not here," Ellis told the media following the defender's withdrawal from camp.

"She's mentally not okay with what happened in DR Congo. We didn't give her a cap."

But the national team door had not been entirely shut on Van Wyk.

"There is still an opportunity for her getting that cap," said Ellis.

"We have games coming up with the final qualifier for Afcon."

Banyana now prepares to host DR Congo for the second leg of the Olympics qualifier while enjoying an away goal from the 1-1 first-leg draw.