Namibia: Doëseb Touched the Hearts of Many

President Hage Geingob led tributes to fallen Axali Doëseb, a Namibian artist, conductor, and composer, who was instrumental in the composition of our national anthem, 'Namibia, Land of the Brave'.

He passed away on Friday aged 69 at the Lady Pohamba Hospital following a long illness, a family member confirmed.

Geingob described Doëseb as a distinguished figure who played a pivotal role in the cultural and artistic heritage of Namibia.

"His contributions in building our nation shine bright and shall therefore not be forgotten. During this difficult moment of sorrow for our nation, I extend on behalf of the people and the government of the Republic of Namibia condolences to his wife Ms Amalia Doëses, his children and family. May his soul rest in peace," said Geingob in a statement issued Friday.

The Namibian quoted him last month as saying: "The government takes good care of me. I was granted veteran status."

Doëseb, who had his right leg amputated in June due to diabetes, was the head of music of the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation's radio stations.

He composed 22 school anthems and before his untimely death, was pianist of the Inner City Lutheran Church.

Doëseb was born in 1954 in Okahandja, and hailed from a musical family and was a prodigious talent in the field of music.

He composed the national anthem of Namibia, 'Namibia, Land of the Brave', which has been a symbol of our nation's unity and pride since 1991.

Doëseb's contributions extended to conducting the Namibian National Symphony Orchestra, where his artistry touched the hearts of many. Beyond his musical endeavours, he was a respected figure and an advocate for the development of Namibian music and culture.

Doëseb's educational journey took him to the Musikschule Herford in Germany, where he earned a degree in music. He furthered his academic pursuits by obtaining a B.A. in Musicology from the University of Marlborough, United Kingdom.

His legacy in music composition and cultural enrichment earned him recognition and a lifetime achievement award at the Namibian Annual Music Awards in 2014.

On social media, hordes of members of the public and music fraternity also paid homage to Doëseb.

Godfrey Diplomatic Rushlover said: "Fly high sir, your work will stay for good while you're gone forever."

HK Weah Shilongo said: "Give the man a decent farewell by providing a fully paid-up State funeral and gun salute. He is the composer of our national anthem!"

Ermina Dax and Nestory Iindombo described Doëseb as their national hero.

Angula Buma C Natanael said: "May his life go well in the eternal house; we will continue to be proud of the fantastic national song."

Puye Angula said: "His legacy lives on. May his soul rest in peace!"

Haludilu Ya Haludilu said: "This man was supposed to be minister of youths and arts as he knew all about arts but South West African People's Organisation failed him".