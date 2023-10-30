Africa: Sundowns Edge Ahly in Tense AFL Semi-Final First Leg

29 October 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a vital 1-0 home win over Al Ahly in the first leg of their African Football League semi-final in Pretoria on Sunday.

A second half thunderbolt from Thapelo Maseko sealed victory for the South Africans, who largely bossed proceedings against the Egyptian giants at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The hosts dominated the early exchanges with Marcelo Allende pulling the strings in midfield, although clear chances were limited.

Maseko went closest for Sundowns when his effort was superbly denied by Mohamed El Shenawy just after the half hour mark.

But the lively winger finally found the breakthrough in the 52nd minute, firing an unstoppable long-range strike beyond El Shenawy.

Sundowns looked comfortable until the closing stages when Percy Tau appealed in vain for a penalty after going down under a challenge.

However, the single goal was enough for Sundowns to gain a slender advantage ahead of Wednesday's second leg in Cairo.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena will be satisfied with a performance that sets his side up nicely to progress to the inaugural AFL final.

But Al Ahly remain very much in the tie as they prepare to welcome Sundowns to their intimidating Cairo fortress.

The semi-final is finely poised.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.