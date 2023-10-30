Kenya: KNUT Urges Knec Not to Delay Payment of Invigilators, Supervisors

Kisumu — The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has urged the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) not to delay payments for teachers who are taking part in invigilation, supervision and marking of the examinations that kicked off across the country on Monday.

Secretary General Collins Oyuu said KNEC over the years have taken the work done by teachers for granted by overstaying with their payments.

Oyuu said teachers have now done their work by preparing the candidates for Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and should not be subjected to more misery.

"Out teachers have done their part and candidates are now sitting the exams but KNEC is not serious with these examinations. KNEC has left teachers to have a very negative attitude towards these exams," he said.

He said teachers have volunteered to help in the uptake of the examination papers, with no allowances paid.

"What these teachers are getting is honoraria, which KNEC has refused to pay in time making out teachers to beg for payments," he said.

Speaking in Siaya County, Oyuu told the Chief Executive officer KNEC David Njeng'ere to seize up the matter and ensure teachers get their dues in time.

"It will not be business as usual this time round, I want to tell KNEC that they must prepare to meet us if they fail to pay our teachers in time," he said.

He told teachers to carry out their duties during the examinations period diligently assuring them that the Union will not forget about them while demanding for their pay.

Oyuu said KNEC has a budget for teachers who take part in the delivery of the examinations and wondered why it always drags its feet when payment is demanded.