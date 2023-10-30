Kenya: Education Ministry Allows Non-Registered Candidates to Sit for KCPE Exams

Nairobi — The Ministry of Education says it will allow non-registered Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates to sit for their exams which kicked off today.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, this follows reports that some schools and examination centers failed to register some of their candidates for one reason or another.

He described this as a "serious breach which wrongfully disenfranchises learners. Appropriate action will therefore be taken against those responsible, in accordance with the law. "

"Consequently, all affected learners are advised to report to their respective schools/designated examination centres for purposes of sitting the examination on the scheduled dates."

On Monday morning, candidates in class eight and grade six across the country began their national exams.

Students in Grade 6 will take the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), while students in Class 8 will take the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

The exam is set to end on Wednesday, November 1.

1,282,574 candidates are scheduled to take the KPSEA exams.

The 1,415 and 315 candidates scheduled to take the KCPE exam in 2023 are listed.

Compared to last year, 170,982 more candidates registered for the KCPE this year.

President William Ruto while overseeing opening of exams material in Kikuyu Township Primary School, assured all examination candidates that national exams will be held in an orderly and transparent manner.

President Ruto told the candidates that the government has created a conducive environment to ensure a seamless transition into the next education levels.

"As our children begin their exams, we pray for their success. We are with them in this journey; we have provided enough space for their progress in education," he stated.