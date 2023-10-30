Uganda Revenue Authority Acquires Machine to Enhance Testing of Imported Rice

30 October 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has said it recently acquired a state-of-the-art machine to facilitate comprehensive tests on imported rice, enabling the determination of its country of origin.

The National Agricultural Research Organization has provided this advanced machine to support URA in its efforts.

This acquisition comes at a crucial time when trucks transporting rice imports from Tanzania have been detained at the Mutukula border due to suspicions of importing mixed rice from various sources.

According to the East African Community Common External Tariff (EAC-CET), the importation of rice from outside the EAC is subject to a 75% import duty, while rice sourced from within the EAC enjoys a 0% import duty.

Importing mixed rice results in misdeclaration and potential revenue loss. By acquiring this testing machine, URA aims to effectively address these issues, ensuring prompt clearance of legitimate imports and curbing any leakage.

During an engagement with rice importers held at the URA headquarters in Nakawa last week, Commissioner General John Musinguzi emphasised URA's commitment to creating a level playing field and promoting fair competition.

Hence, the authority remains vigilant regarding rice originating from outside the East African community.

Musinguzi further reported that 85% of the previously detained trucks at Mutukula have been released following thorough tests conducted by URA's Tax Investigations department.

These tests aimed to establish the rice's origin, and the majority of the shipments were confirmed to be from Tanzania.

"We conducted extensive research to determine the rice's source, and I am pleased to announce that 85% of these shipments have been released. However, tests on the remaining 15% are still ongoing due to the presence of mixed rice," revealed Musinguzi.

He assured that further testing would be conducted to make an informed decision on the remaining shipments.

Musinguzi cautioned traders against engaging in any form of corruption, emphasizing that such behavior only serves to impede trade and result in revenue losses.

He also urged officers to avoid unnecessarily prolonging the holding of containers without a valid reason or a documented explanation for doing so.

The Commissioner Customs Abel Kagumire informed traders that rice lacking the stamp from the Tanzania Bureau of Standards would be subject to the appropriate taxes.

Additionally, traders without licenses permitting them to export rice from Tanzania would also be held liable for the applicable taxes.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.