Kenya: Let Us Work Towards Striking Balance Between the Public, Private Sectors in Education, Mudavadi Says

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has said the government will be looking into ways of increasing public primary and secondary schools to ease the pressure being subjected to parents who cannot afford Private Schools fees.

Mudavadi says the number of public schools is far below the expected number to cater for the increasing school going population in the country.

"We need to look for ways of investing more in public schools across the country. When you look at the statistics, the public schools are very few, yet a lot of pressure is mounted on them to absorb numbers that they can't manage." he said.

"We appreciate the role being played by the private schools in the country. What we should be looking at is how to create that synergy between the public and the private sectors in education." he added.

Mudavadi who was speaking at St Georges Primary School in Nairobi County during the monitoring of KCPE and KPSEA examinations note that striking a balance between the public and private sector will help improve the standards of education in the country.

"We need to look at how we can offer equal opportunities to all learners. This will help in creating an even society where every child feels accommodated." he stated.

Lauding the education stakeholders that have been involved in the preparation and administering of the 2023 national examinations, Mudavadi said this years' exams must uphold the highest standards of integrity and the results should give a reflection that is beyond reproach.

He said the objectivity being subjected by the supervisors and the invigilators should translate to a seamless exercise across board.

"I have been briefed on the logistics that have been involved in the preparation of this years' examinations, and I want Kenyans to appreciate the level of commitment and hard work that the stakeholders in the education sector have put in to ensure the success of this exercise." he said.

"We want to acknowledge the multi-agency approach involved in this years' examinations. From the teachers, the security agents and any other institutions involved, it has shown how working together yields positive results." added Mudavadi.

Mudavadi said it is symbolic to see how the government is taking the education matters seriously saying that under President William Ruto, the education sector has received immense support from the budgetary allocation.

"The government injected up to 600 billion in the education sector in the 2023/2024 budget, being one of the highest allocation to a single sector in the recent past. This shows how serious the government is taking matters education." said Mudavadi.

This years' examinations will see only contracted professionals being allowed at the examination centres.

A total of 1,202, 574 candidates are sitting for KPSEA and 1,415,315 are sitting for KCPE.