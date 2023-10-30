Rwanda: Return of Rwandan Skulls From Germany Will Reach Crucial Stage Early Next Year

Researchers are expected to reach key steps in the process of restitution of human skulls taken from Rwanda to Germany during the colonial era (1898 to 1916).

The skulls in question were taken to Germany by the colonialists from a number of countries that made up the former "German East Africa," a German colony which included present-day Burundi, Rwanda, parts of Tanzania, and a small region of Mozambique.

Officials at the Berlin museums have researched their origin for several years, and are ready to return them to their respective countries which include Rwanda.

During the research at the Berlin Museum of Prehistory and Early History, scientists examined 1,135 skulls. Of those, 904 could be assigned to areas in present-day Rwanda; 202 to Tanzania; and 22 to Kenya.

Professor Charles Kabwete Mulinda, a Rwandan historian who took part in the research, told The New Times that the current phase of the research is focusing on how the skulls can be repatriated to Rwanda. According to him, it is expected to be completed by early next year.

"It is possible that by early next year, we will have finished it," he noted.

Before the repatriation process can get going, there have to be decisions taken on the political and diplomatic level between Rwanda and Germany.

The professor said the research showed that they originated from 13 present-day Rwandan districts, including Burera, Nyagatare, Huye, and more.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda External Relations Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Why the skulls were taken Germany

It is thought that the skulls were taken to Germany for scientific purposes.

"Germany colonised Rwanda from 1898 to 1916. The beginning of German colonisation coincided with a marked boom in the research on human races," reads part of a book written by the researchers regarding the skulls from East Africa.

"The colonial powers of the 19th century undertook medical and physical-anthropological research that was aimed at understanding how human races differed, whether physical differences explained differences in levels of human intelligence, and whether some human races were superior or inferior," it goes on.

The majority of the skulls originate from burial sites, especially cemeteries or burial caves, but partly also from local execution sites and in some cases also from executions by Germans, according to a statement by the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation.