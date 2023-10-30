Kenya's First Sh7,499 Smartphone Assembly Plant Opened in Machakos

Nairobi — Kenya's first smartphone assembly plant has been opened at Athi River in Machakos to produce affordable gadgets for Kenyans.

The phones will be manufactured at East Africa Device Assembly Kenya Limited (EADAK), a joint venture of local mobile network operators and international device manufacturers.

The devices, which will be available countrywide at Faiba shops and dealer stores as well as Safaricom shops and the Masoko online platform, will retail from Sh7,499.

Mobile phones will be 4G-enabled Neon 5 'Smarta' and 6 1/2 'Ultra'.

However, plans are underway to make more products in the next few months, including locally assembled tablets.

The factory, which is in fulfillment of the government's promise to establish local smartphone assembly capacity in Kenya, has been built with a capacity to produce up to 3 million mobile phone units annually.

"This assembly plant will support government's agenda to enhance digital inclusion in the country," said Joshua Chepkwony, Chairman of EADAK.

"We have been able to achieve affordability through a collaborative approach that comprises industry partnership and favourable government policies," he added.

They project the new facility to generate 300 and 500 direct jobs, foster local talent, and boost the local economy.

"The launch of EADAK reaffirms our belief in the power of connectivity to transform lives and drive economic progress," said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

"This partnership underscores our relentless pursuit to expand 4G access and empower Kenyans through affordable, high-quality smartphones, create employment opportunities and grow our economy," Ndegwa added.