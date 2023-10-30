Rwanda Keen to Become Hub for Professional Global Software Testers

Rwanda could soon be home to global professional software testers after the country's software testing qualifications board (RWSTQB) was admitted as the 69th member board at the International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB), officials have said.

The development was announced at a General Assembly recently in Tokyo, Japan, making Rwanda an independent member, after being under South Africa for decades.

The admission comes at a time when Rwanda's field of software quality assurance boosts investor appeal on the local market, largely thanks to the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem, according to Robert Ford, RWSTQB President.

"Our goal is to enhance its appeal, demonstrate its efficacy and relevance to companies, introduce global trends to the local market for aspiring young professionals, and provide educational support, among other initiatives," Ford told The New Times, following the body's admission.

Software testing capability and expertise will be important in the future, Ford added.

"It provides an exclusive service to the IT industry and supports software testing professionals. Going forward, we also want to provide international certification to software testing professionals."

At the onset, Rwanda has trained 200 Software testers and 40 testers have been qualified so far.

The idea, Ford maintained, is to get institutions to have their software officers obtain international standard software testers at their organizations.

According to him, Rwanda has a predominantly young population, and the service industry is the primary sector of its economy, with an increasing emphasis on information and communication technology (ICT).

"Today's Information Age demands trusted and quality software. The RWSTQB is committed to leading the way for software testing in Rwanda. We have accredited training providers already offering training and we have access to certification exams - our next step will be engagement with the community and organizations who can leverage the value of ISTQB to accelerate skills and career opportunities."

On his part, ISTQB President Klaudia Dussa-Zieger hailed Rwanda's admission, saying; " I wish the team every success and know that this will help Rwanda emerge as a center of excellence for testing".

Industry players weigh in

As Rwanda pursues its dream of becoming a technology powerhouse in Africa, its presence in the global software testing community is a win for industry players.

Nostalgie Patrice, a software developer based in Kigali told The New Times that on the local market, the majority of professionals are lone testers, who until now belonged to no community.

"For many testers who are the sole testers at their firm, a meet-up provides a space for them to not only discuss what they're currently working on but also to identify what technologies other companies are working with."

"By embracing software testing standards through its membership in the ISTQB, Rwanda sets to position itself as a leader in the African continent in delivering high-quality software testing solutions that meet international standards, thus creating job opportunities, attracting global investors, and further fueling the growth of its IT sector."

The development, he pointed out, is a plus for Rwanda in the region.

"This means that we are also providing solutions for neighboring countries as far as software development is concerned."

"Our local board now has the authority and the competency to say that a certain software is bad for public consumption."

Patricie, who also doubles as the Chief Executive at HView Tech Group, dealing with software training and consultancy in the region, asserted that; "We are having software being born every day. The likes of generative AI, and ChatGPT among others. And when you are a member of the ISTQB you have access to some of these big softwares."