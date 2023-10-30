Kenya: Amazement Park Owner Arrested After 5 KCPE Students Drowned in a Dam

Nairobi — Police have arrested the proprietor of the Amazement Park in Uasin Gishu where five Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) pupils drowned in a dam on Saturday arrested alongside two attendants.

The suspects are being held at Tarakwa Police Station, pending arraignment.

The victims were pupils from Arap Moi Primary School in Uasin Gishu County.

"Preliminary investigation suggest that the ill-fated boat was overloaded at the time of the incident, with six pupils onboard, instead of its capacity of three persons," read a police report obtained by Capital FM News.

An Inquest file has been opened by the detective's form Ainabkoi police station.

Today, police officers recovered and impounded the metallic boat which capsized at Amazement Park, a small man-made dam along Kapsengweti stream.

One pupil survived the tragedy and was treated at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The bodies which have all since been identified, are lying at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy.