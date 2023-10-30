Kenya: Impressive Chebet Leads Kenyan Podium Sweep in Spain Cross Country

Atapuerca — World cross-country champion Beatrice Chebet achieved a commanding victory at the Cross Internacional de Atapuerca, the second Gold standard meeting in this season's World Athletics Cross Country Tour.

With the races held under tough weather conditions - with gusts of wind of up to 45kph and rain - the two favourites lived up to expectations.

Right from the start of the women's 8km contest, Chebet took command with fellow Kenyans Edinah Jebitok and Lucy Mawia for company.

The latter soon lost ground and was caught by Uganda's Sarah Chelangat by the end of the opening kilometre.

Shortly after the first 2km lap, covered in 6:06, leading duo Chebet and Jebitok slowed down slightly and were joined by Chelangat. Ethiopia's Likina Amebaw, winner in Amorebieta last weekend, had started conservatively but also worked her way into the leading group with the clock reading 9:35.

Following a second lap of 6:11, the lead quartet was 12 seconds ahead of Mawia, herself well clear of Spain's Majida Maayouf and British steeplechase specialist Aimee Pratt and her compatriot Megan Keith, the European U23 5000m champion.

The key movement came about half a kilometre before the bell when Chebet effortlessly broke away from her opponents and began to build a sizeable advantage in just a few strides.

At the beginning of the closing 2km circuit, Chebet led by three seconds from Amebaw, herself another three seconds ahead of Chelangat while Jebitok was eight seconds behind Chebet in fourth.

Chebet extended her lead throughout the last lap while Amebaw started to struggle and was soon overtaken by Chelangat and Jebitok.

She crossed the line 15 seconds clear of Chelangat, while Jebitok completed a quality podium another eight seconds in arrears but well ahead of a fading Amebaw. - World Athletics