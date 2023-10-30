Tanzania Eyes UK Honey Market

MEMBERS of the Honey Exporters Association of Tanzania have a reason to smile as the government has unveiled plans to secure market for their products in United Kingdom (UK).

Tanzania's High Commissioner to UK, Mbelwa Kairuki revealed this to the Daily News on Saturday, saying that the government expects the deals that will see the country' s honey accessing the market signed before the forthcoming UK-African Investment Summit (UK-AIS) scheduled on 23 to 24 April 2024 in London.

After finalisation of contracts, the envoy expressed his optimism that Tanzanians will start exporting honey to the European country next year.

Tanzania honey exporters took part in the National Honey Show 2023 which was concluded at Sandown Park Racecourse in Surrey City of UK on Saturday.

According to Tanzania's High Commission in UK, the East African country's pavilion grabbed attention of most visitors at the exhibition including Anne Princess Royal, a sister of King Charles.

A post by the Commission on its official X (formerly Twitter) account singled out that visitors were impressed by the quality of Tanzania's honey.

Tanzania's diplomat Mbelwa told the Daily News that Tanzania was the only country from Africa that had representative at the event.

He said samples of Honey from Tanzania that were showcased by representatives of Tanzania Honey Exporters Association got high demand of which honey weighted at 500 grammes was sold up to 20 UK Pounds (over 60,000/-).

"It is because of quality of the Tanzania's honey. The black honey from regions like TABORA was highly demanded," the envoy said.

"I congratulate the Tanzania Honey Exporters Association for daring to take part at the event. They have learned a lot especially on modem technologies available in UK and from other nations.

Ambassador Kairuki stated that the association has managed to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with UK stakeholders that will see the former benefiting from various capacity building to boost productivity and quality.

Ambassador encouraged Tanzanians to exploit opportunities brought by the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) which came into being effective from 19 June 2023 to replace the UK's Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP).

The DCTS is a simpler and more generous preferential trading scheme which has been designed to boost trade with developing countries in order to support their development.

The DCTS cuts tariffs, removes conditions and simplifies trading rules for developing countries and benefits UK businesses and consumers by reducing the import cost of thousands of products from around the globe.

Tanzania is set to host the World Congress of Beekeepers which is expected to be on the 20th to 25th September 2027.

Commenting on the development, Mr Victor Msoma, a small-scale beekeeper in Kisarawe, Coast Region, commended efforts by stakeholders but insisted that for the locals to benefit from the market should be capacities to at least manufacturer semi-finished honey related products.