Tanzania: VP Orders Proper Weight Measurements for Farm Produce

Njombe — VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango has directed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to work on the challenge of improper weight measurements used for agricultural produce in the country's major markets.

Dr Mpango stated that the challenge has been affecting farmers, hence instructed the ministry to come up with an implementable work plan for addressing this problem.

Dr Mpango made the directive on Friday when addressing the public at Kipengere area, Wanging'ombe District in Njombe Region.

In a related development, the VP instructed Ministry of Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development, the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments (PO-RALG)) and Njombe regional authorities to end border disputes between Makete and Wanging'ombe districts, a situation which affects people in the region.

Dr Mpango said the move will protect and maintain peace for the people, adding that it was important to solve the people's challenges, including border disputes.

He also urged the residents to observe nutrition in order to have a healthy generation.

Dr Mpango also urged residents to ensure they protect themselves from diseases, including HIV/AIDS, fight against drugs abuse, violence against women and children and refrain from murder and rape.

Moreover, the Vice-President laid a foundation stone on Lugenge water project worth 87bn/- located in Lugenge Village in the region.

The project has reached 82 per cent and when it is completed, it is expected to serve 10,000 citizens.

In line with this, Dr Mpango ordered the project to be completed on time while urging Njombe residents to protect the water sources and environment.

He further stressed that everyone should have the responsibility of planting water-friendly trees and avoiding arbitrary burning of forests.

Meanwhile, he promised that the government will build an airport in Njombe Region to facilitate transportation of crops including avocado.

According to data unveiled recently by the Ministry of Agriculture in August this year, the export of avocado has increased from 9,000 tonnes to 29,031 tonnes in the last harvest season.

Issuing a welcoming note to President Samia Suluhu Hassan during the closure of Farmers Day (Nanenane) celebration held at national level at John Mwakangale grounds in Mbeya Region on August this year, the Minister for Agriculture, Mr Hussein Bashe said the effort made by the President to visit foreign countries in search for market have greatly contributed to the increase of avocado exportation.

The sharp increase was a result of President Samia's visit outside the country, which attracted investors to open centres in Njombe and Mbeya regions.