Rwanda: University of Kigali Pays Health Insurance for Over 500 Kigali Residents, Participates in Umuganda

29 October 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Officials and students of University of Kigali (UoK), on Saturday, October 28 participated in community work (Umuganda) in Kigali and reached out to 566 needy residents in Kimihurura Sector by paying health insurance for them.

"As a university we want to show our young Rwandan and international students that helping others is a responsibility," said Prof Manasseh Nshuti, the UoK Board of Promoters' chairman.

He added that the health insurance support is aimed at promoting the health of the beneficiaries so that they can take care of their families and serve their country.

The Umuganda event was attended by a number of local government officials from the City of Kigali administration. Among these was Merard Mpabwanamaguru, the Vice-Mayor in charge of Urbanisation and Infrastructure, who appreciated UoK's gesture as he reflected on the importance of health insurance.

"If people are healthy, they can do a lot for themselves and contribute to their families' welfare," he said, as he also thanked them for their participation in community work, noting that cleanliness is important for health and wellbeing.

Ivan Ngabirano, UoK's Guild President, said: "As the youth, we are the strength of the nation.

"Umuganda gives us a picture and direction regarding how we can work for the nation."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.