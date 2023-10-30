Rwanda: University of Kigali Pays Health Insurance for Over 500 Kigali Residents, Participates in Umuganda

Officials and students of University of Kigali (UoK), on Saturday, October 28 participated in community work (Umuganda) in Kigali and reached out to 566 needy residents in Kimihurura Sector by paying health insurance for them.

"As a university we want to show our young Rwandan and international students that helping others is a responsibility," said Prof Manasseh Nshuti, the UoK Board of Promoters' chairman.

He added that the health insurance support is aimed at promoting the health of the beneficiaries so that they can take care of their families and serve their country.

The Umuganda event was attended by a number of local government officials from the City of Kigali administration. Among these was Merard Mpabwanamaguru, the Vice-Mayor in charge of Urbanisation and Infrastructure, who appreciated UoK's gesture as he reflected on the importance of health insurance.

"If people are healthy, they can do a lot for themselves and contribute to their families' welfare," he said, as he also thanked them for their participation in community work, noting that cleanliness is important for health and wellbeing.

Ivan Ngabirano, UoK's Guild President, said: "As the youth, we are the strength of the nation.

"Umuganda gives us a picture and direction regarding how we can work for the nation."