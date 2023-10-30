Uganda: UPDF Contingent in DR Congo Gets New Deputy Commander

The UPDF contingent under the East African Community Regional Force(EACRF) has welcomed Lt Col Frank Tumwesigye as its new deputy commander.

Lt Col Tumwesigye was welcomed at a function held at the IPDF EACRF headquarters in Niongera Kiwanja of Rutshuru territory in North Kivu-DRC.

The contingent commander, Col Michael Walaka Hyeroba welcomed his deputy and called for teamwork amongst the troops.

"As UGACON's family, I urge you all to cooperate with my deputy so that we work together as a team so as to achieve our mandate as required of EACRF," said Col Hyeroba

Lt Col Frank Tumwesigye thanked the UPDF leadership for the new deployment under EACRF and promised to work closely with the entire EACRF Forces in the fulfillment of the force's mandate.

He assumes office as the UGACON deputy contingent commander replacing Lt Col Henry Kakuru Tukwasibwe.

"The Uganda contingent together with the EACRF remains committed to the fulfillment of its mandate and to ensure the safety of the civilians and humanitarian aid workers," a statement by the UPDF said.

The Ugandan army was earlier this year deployed under the East African Community Regional Force(EACRF) as a peacekeeping force in DRC.

The troops have since taken over positions previously held and vacated by the M23 rebels.

The attack on Monday was the first such incident since the troops deployed in DRC in March.

The Ugandan troops have provided several services to Congolese including constructing houses, repairing water sources, helping in the fight against Cholera as well as the search and disposal of unexploded ordnance in Eastern DRC.