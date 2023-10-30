Uganda: Electoral Commission Boss Byabakama Links Electoral Violence to Rising Unemployment

Unemployment among youths, coupled with rising prices of goods and a high cost of living have been identified as the primary contributor to electoral violence during elections in Uganda.

Electoral violence encompasses any form of violence or intimidation that occurs throughout the process of conducting elections.

This includes physical violence, harassment, intimidation, or any actions aimed at disrupting or manipulating the electoral process.

It is important to emphasise that electoral violence is illegal and goes against democratic principles.

This revelation came from the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Justice Simon Byabakama, in a message delivered by the Director of Operations at the Electoral Commission, Richard Kamugisha, during the launch of the African Electoral Alliance (AEA) National Wide Civic Engagement in Kampala.

"People are dissatisfied for various reasons. There are several challenges afflicting society, including unemployment, high commodity prices, and the high cost of living. People have started using elections as a way to vent their anger against the authorities," he said.

Byabakama asserts that people use elections as a trigger to express their dissatisfaction with the authorities regarding the issues plaguing the country, particularly through social media.

He emphasises the need to be cautious and not be lured into violence, as hate speech promoted on social media worsens the situation.

Kamugisha adds that the AEA's initiative to roll out civic education throughout the country comes at an appropriate time, as the Electoral Commission has already launched its five-year strategic plan and the 2025-26 electoral roadmap.

These initiatives aim to address the public's and stakeholders' complaints about inadequate civic voter education.

The chief political commissar in the Uganda Police, Senior Commissioner of Police Hadijah Namutebi, appeals to youths to embrace their positive role in society, prioritise Uganda's interests, and avoid violence despite political differences.

"As the police, we call upon the electorate and aspiring candidates in different positions to work on their differences, so that they do not cause violence," she said.

Namutebi emphasises that youths should not be suppressed but empowered about their rights during elections, as it helps resolve conflicts and build peace during elections and beyond.

Emily Akuro, the Executive Secretary for the National Women Council, highlights that women are the primary victims of electoral violence, facing unique challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She calls for political tolerance and continued sensitization of women about their rights during elections.

The Chairperson of the African Electoral Alliance National-Wide Civic Engagement Project, Corium Nkata, notes that youths are at the center of violence since they constitute 70% of the population.

"One of the factors contributing to violence is lack of information. They do not understand their roles as electorate, especially regarding elections," he said.

Nkata points out some key reasons why youths do not engage in elections, including a lack of knowledge about the importance of their participation and a loss of hope for change.

"If people become informed and show love for their country, electoral violence will not occur because it is primarily caused by hate speech and a loss of hope in the country," he said.

Nkata discloses that they will be visiting various parts of the country to engage with youths on their role in elections and the dangers of engaging in violence.

Over 100 youths from various universities participated in this civic education program on elections.