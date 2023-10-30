Kenya: KHRC Wants Public Apology From King Charles III Over Injustices By British Govt

Nairobi — The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) now wants a public apology from King Charles III during his visit next week over injustices by the British government at independence.

Speaking during a press conference, the commission’s executive director Davis Malombe indicated that such an apology is a critical step in acknowledging the pain and suffering of Kenyans.

“We call upon the King on behalf of the British government to issue an unconditional and unequivocal public apology (as opposed to the very cautious, self-preserving and protective statements of regrets) for the brutal and inhuman treatment inflicted on Kenyan citizens during the entire colonial period-(from 1895 to 1963) and thereafter, to date,” he stated.

He pointed out that the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report had recommended that the British Government, the Kenyan President and Chief Justice offer public and unconditional apologies to the people of Kenya over the colonial and post-independence injustices

“As a result, Chief Justice Dr Willy Mutunga and President Uhuru Kenyatta complied with this in March 2015 where they issued requisite apologies,” he said.

He observed that former president Kenyatta made his apology during his annual State of the Nation speech on March 26 before a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate.

He said that former Chief Justice Mutunga made a general apology on March 7 during an event to commemorate the first political assassination in Kenya, the killing of socialist politician Pio Gama Pinto that remains unsolved.

“To date, the British government is yet to meet this critical obligation save for the statements of regrets. The maiden visit by the King provides an opportunity for this,” he stated.

King Charles III and the Queen are set to visit Kenya on Tuesday next week in a historic visit tracing back in 1952 when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne.

This significant visit comes at the invitation of President William Ruto, coinciding with Kenya’s preparations to celebrate 60 years of independence.

It marks the first visit by His Majesty to a Commonwealth nation since ascending the throne and holds special significance as Queen Elizabeth II’s reign began in Kenya in February 1952.

During their visit, the King and Queen will explore Nairobi City County, Mombasa County, and surrounding areas, with a program that reflects the collaborative efforts of Kenya and the United Kingdom in areas such as mutual prosperity, climate change mitigation, youth opportunity and employment promotion, sustainable development, and regional stability.

While in Kenya, their Majesties will meet with President Ruto, the First Lady, and various members of the Kenyan Government, as well as engage with UN staff, CEOs, faith leaders, young people, future leaders, and Kenyan Marines training alongside UK Royal Marines.

The King will also participate in an event honoring the life and work of the late Nobel Laureate, Professor Wangari Maathai, alongside Wangari’s daughter, Wanjira Mathai.

The visit will underscore the close connections between the British and Kenyan people, particularly in areas such as the creative arts, technology, enterprise, education, and innovation.