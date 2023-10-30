Uganda: Accidents Kill 63 in One Week on Ugandan Roads

At least 63 people were killed in one week on Ugandan roads, police have said.

According to the Traffic Police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police, Michael Kananura, between October, 23 and 29th, 423 crashes were registered around the country.

"In these crashes, 338 sustained injuries and 63 died. Of the fatalities registered, 25 cases were for motorcycles in which eight passengers and 17 riders were killed. The fatalities also included 32 pedestrians," Kananura said.

According to police, the common causes of crashes were careless overtaking and over speeding.

However, police tipped drivers on overtaking to avoid causing accidents while on the road.

"Overtaking is risky and therefore you have to first ask yourself if you must do it. If you must overtake, you have to ensure the road is sufficiently clear ahead of you, the vehicle behind is not begin to overtake another vehicle and that infront is also not overtaking another vehicle," Kananura urged.

"You have to ensure there is a suitable gap infront of the vehicle you are about to overtake but you must also assess the speed of the vehicle you are going to overtake. You should also remember to use mirrors of the vehicle, signal and take action."

The traffic police spokesperson reminded drivers of not overtaking at zebra crossings, in junctions, on top of hills, in sharp bends and railway crossings.