Uganda: Opposition Female MPs Demand Accountability for Police Brutality

30 October 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — In an emotional testimony presented before the Committee of Presidential Affairs, female opposition Members of Parliament are demanding transparency and accountability concerning incidents of police brutality they endured in April 2023. These brave lawmakers have come forward with distressing allegations of physical abuse at the hands of police officers.

As a response to their harrowing accounts, the committee has issued summonses to the Minister of the Office of the Presidency, the Minister for Internal Affairs, and the Minister for Local Government. Their presence is required to address the disturbing reports of police violence directed at these opposition MPs. Additionally, the summonses aim to initiate an investigation into the unlawful dispersal of Women's Day activities in several districts, including Mityana, Hoima, Soroti, and Buvuma Islands.

It pitted female police officers against opposition female legislators when the latter were denied permission to march to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. They intended to present a petition addressing alleged mistreatment and arrogance displayed by Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) in the aforementioned districts.

